Badger DAO Market Cap Tops $53.28 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00012992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $53.28 million and $4.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,088.72 or 0.28148948 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.