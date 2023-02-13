Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Baidu by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Baidu Trading Up 5.8 %

About Baidu

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $8.04 on Monday, hitting $147.03. 4,579,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.