Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,142 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,886,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $286.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

