Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BKQNY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Queensland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of BKQNY remained flat at $9.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

