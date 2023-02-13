Barclays Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $95.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

