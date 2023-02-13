Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,280 ($39.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,300 ($39.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,966 ($35.65).

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,842 ($34.16) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,754.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,701.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The firm has a market cap of £7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,098.55. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,228 ($38.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 42.73 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 148.03%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

