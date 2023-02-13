Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 509 ($6.12) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.37) to GBX 490 ($5.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 462 ($5.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 503 ($6.05).
LON:BDEV opened at GBX 466.60 ($5.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 944.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.60 ($7.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.93.
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($51,697.26).
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
