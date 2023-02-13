Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.50.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.66) to GBX 461 ($5.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

