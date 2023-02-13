Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Baxter International has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $87.68.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.