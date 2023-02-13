Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/6/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/6/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/30/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/27/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($112.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/23/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($91.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €103.00 ($110.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/13/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($116.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/3/2023 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/21/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/15/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.69 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €97.77 ($105.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

