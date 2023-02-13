Beaumont Capital Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.4% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. 333,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,764. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

