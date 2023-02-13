Beaumont Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 267.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GVI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 75,894 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39.

