BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) vs. DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Financial Contrast

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BeiGene has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeiGene and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $1.18 billion 22.05 -$1.41 billion ($21.35) -11.68 DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene.

51.4% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of BeiGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -171.94% -38.92% -27.93% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BeiGene and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 0 0 5 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeiGene presently has a consensus target price of $286.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given BeiGene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BeiGene is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Summary

BeiGene beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

