Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.53 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $141.21 million and $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.49 or 0.06850245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00078990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00059240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

