Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Benchmark Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,433. Benchmark Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

About Benchmark Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.