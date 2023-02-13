Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 83 ($1.00) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 193.29% from the stock’s current price.
Sovereign Metals Price Performance
SVML stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 28.30 ($0.34). 2,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.33. The company has a market capitalization of £133.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87. Sovereign Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65).
About Sovereign Metals
