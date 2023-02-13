Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 83 ($1.00) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 193.29% from the stock’s current price.

Sovereign Metals Price Performance

SVML stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 28.30 ($0.34). 2,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.33. The company has a market capitalization of £133.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87. Sovereign Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65).

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

About Sovereign Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.