Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

LON TRCS traded down GBX 36.70 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting GBX 933.30 ($11.22). 6,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Tracsis has a 1-year low of GBX 800.08 ($9.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,075 ($12.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 961.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 948.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.08 million and a PE ratio of 18,600.00.

In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.46), for a total value of £85,007.60 ($102,184.88). In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.46), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($102,184.88). Also, insider Liz Richards purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,995.10 ($30,045.80).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

