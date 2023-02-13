Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 22.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,442,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Better World Acquisition Price Performance

Better World Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Better World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.