Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 5.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.01. 85,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 219,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

