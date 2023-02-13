Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 17,105 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

