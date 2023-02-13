Biechele Royce Advisors Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $410.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.