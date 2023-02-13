Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the January 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days.

OTCMKTS BLRDF remained flat at $11.82 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLRDF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

