Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

BIO stock opened at $471.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $670.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

