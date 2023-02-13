Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.50. 221,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,128. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.83 and a 200 day moving average of $259.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.85.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

