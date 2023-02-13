BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
