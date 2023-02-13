BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

