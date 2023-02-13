Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in January

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BITGF stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Biotage AB has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.