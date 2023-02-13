BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45.96 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $21,724.96 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $146.80 million and approximately $45.96 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00044460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019882 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00218242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,824.18416483 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $46,880,320.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

