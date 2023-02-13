Bitcoin Diamond One Day Trading Volume Reaches $161,494.37 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $27.66 million and $161,494.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00222997 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00104399 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00061594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000410 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

