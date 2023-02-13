Bitcoin Private Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $350.67 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00198783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00055267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001218 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

