BitShares Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $809,209.99 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002008 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

