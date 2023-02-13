BitShares Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $848,339.38 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $30.77 million and $848,339.38 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008226 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005287 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002018 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

