Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 210,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.