BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.