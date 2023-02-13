BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:DSU opened at $9.93 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
