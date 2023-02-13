BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:DSU opened at $9.93 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 76.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $180,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

