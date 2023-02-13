BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.