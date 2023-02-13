BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.72.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
