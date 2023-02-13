Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance
NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.49 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Read More
