BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.