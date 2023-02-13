BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $15.08.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
