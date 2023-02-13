BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.