BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.08.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
