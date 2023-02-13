BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.