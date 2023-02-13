BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

