BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.81 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
