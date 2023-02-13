BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.81 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.