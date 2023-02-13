BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MYN opened at $10.43 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
