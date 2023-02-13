BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYN opened at $10.43 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

