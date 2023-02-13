BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

BST stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $660,000.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

