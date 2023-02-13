BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
BST stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
