BloombergSen Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

BloombergSen Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 212.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $71.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Malibu Boats

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

