BloombergSen Inc. Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,699 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 3.8% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of D.R. Horton worth $55,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

