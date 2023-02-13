BloombergSen Inc. Sells 79,401 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BloombergSen Inc. decreased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,401 shares during the period. GFL Environmental makes up about 1.8% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.31% of GFL Environmental worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 555.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $13,260,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 52.9% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.1 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

