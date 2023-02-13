Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $27.19 on Friday. Blucora has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,460.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Blucora by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 581,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 480,680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blucora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

