Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $23.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Price Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $635.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.71). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $257.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.