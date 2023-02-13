Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Down 50%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) traded down 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 3,315,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 438,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Blue Moon Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.33.

Get Blue Moon Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mcclintock bought 1,684,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,376.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.