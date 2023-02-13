Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Bluestone Resources stock remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.79.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

