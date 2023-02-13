Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Bluestone Resources stock remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.79.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
