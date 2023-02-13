Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Cap Achieves $27.33 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $27.33 million and $9.17 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00423795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,069.26 or 0.28072979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

